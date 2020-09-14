IPL 2020: Top 5 all-rounders to watchout for!

With just few days to go for Indian Premier League! Checkout the list of top 5 all-rounders across the league.
Take a look:
Dwayne Bravo (CSK)
Dwayne Bravo is one of the best all-rounders in T20 cricket. He has had a successful CPL and also picked his 500th T20 wicket. He takes charge of the death overs while bowling and can also score in them while batting.
(Photograph:AFP)
Andre Russell (KKR)
He was the most successful player for the Kolkata Knight Riders last season. He scored the most runs and scalped most wickets for the team. His aggressive batting has entertained the crowd. KKR management is also thinking of promoting him at number 3, which can be even more disastrous for the opponent team.
(Photograph:AFP)
Hardik Pandya (MI)
Hardik Pandya's fearless batting and bowling has been an asset to the Mumbai Indians. He has been one of the core players in the team to be retained constantly. He needs to be more consistent though.
(Photograph:AFP)
Ben Stokes (RR)
He is currently one of the best all rounders in the International cricket. He has been one of the most expensive player to be auctioned in the Indian Premier League.
(Photograph:AFP)
Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)
Conditions in UAE will prove useful to the Chennai Super Kings player. His ability to bowl speedy deliveries will pay off and will have a vital role due to absence of Harbhajan Singh.