/iPhone, Nokia, Samsung or BlackBerry? List of top 7 best selling mobile phones of all time

Published: Jun 12, 2025, 13:12 IST | Updated: Jun 12, 2025, 13:12 IST
(Photograph:Grok AI)
Before smartphones ruled our lives, mobile phones came in all shapes, sizes, and keypads. Over the past four decades, mobile technology has undergone a dramatic transformation — from rugged feature phones with snake games to sleek, touch-based devices powered by high-speed internet. But which phones truly defined global mobile culture in terms of sheer numbers? This list ranks the top 7 best-selling mobile phones of all time according to Yahoo Finance and reveals how a few iconic models changed the way the world communicates.
(Photograph:Nokia)
Nokia 1100 — 250 Million Units Sold
Nokia 1100 tops the chart as the best-selling mobile phone ever. Designed with durability, long battery life, and affordability in mind, it became a staple across developing nations. With a simple monochrome screen, flashlight, and legendary resilience, it was especially popular among first-time users in rural and emerging markets.
(Photograph:Nokia)
Nokia 1110 — 248 Million Units Sold
Following the success of the 1100, the Nokia 1110 offered similar utility with slight upgrades. It maintained a low price point, offered user-friendly features, and delivered the same robustness Nokia was known for. It became the go-to choice for millions entering the mobile world for the first time.
(Photograph:Apple)
iPhone 6 / 6 Plus — 222 Million Units Sold
Apple’s iPhone 6 series marked a major design overhaul — larger screens, a slimmer body, and improved performance. It resonated with both developed and emerging markets, becoming Apple’s highest-selling model. The iPhone 6 was so popular that Apple reintroduced it in select markets like India and China in 2017.
(Photograph:Apple)
iPhone 6S / 6S Plus — 200 Million Units Sold
Building on the momentum of the iPhone 6, the 6S series added 3D Touch and camera improvements. It retained the same design but packed a performance upgrade, securing its place among the best-selling smartphones globally.
(Photograph:Apple)
iPhone 5S — 174 Million Units Sold
The iPhone 5S introduced the world to Touch ID and became the first smartphone to run on a 64-bit processor. Compact and powerful, it became especially popular in regions where smaller form factors were still in demand.
(Photograph:Apple)
iPhone 7 / 7 Plus — 165 Million Units Sold
The iPhone 7 series made headlines by removing the headphone jack — a controversial move at the time. But its water resistance, improved camera, and performance ensured high sales volumes globally. It further entrenched Apple’s dominance in the high-end smartphone segment.
(Photograph:Nokia)
Nokia 3210 — 161 Million Units Sold
A true classic, the Nokia 3210 brought innovation with its internal antenna, swappable covers, and SMS-friendly interface. Popular among youth and first-time users, its game lineup (especially Snake) became a cultural touchstone in mobile gaming.