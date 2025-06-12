LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /iPhone, Nokia, Samsung or BlackBerry? List of top 7 best selling mobile phones of all time

iPhone, Nokia, Samsung or BlackBerry? List of top 7 best-selling mobile phones of all time

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Jun 12, 2025, 13:12 IST | Updated: Jun 12, 2025, 13:12 IST

This list ranks the top 7 best-selling mobile phones of all time according to Yahoo Finance, and reveals how a few iconic models changed the way the world communicates.

Nokia 1100 — 250 Million Units Sold
1 / 8
(Photograph:Grok AI)

Nokia 1100 — 250 Million Units Sold

Before smartphones ruled our lives, mobile phones came in all shapes, sizes, and keypads. Over the past four decades, mobile technology has undergone a dramatic transformation — from rugged feature phones with snake games to sleek, touch-based devices powered by high-speed internet. But which phones truly defined global mobile culture in terms of sheer numbers? This list ranks the top 7 best-selling mobile phones of all time according to Yahoo Finance and reveals how a few iconic models changed the way the world communicates.
Nokia 1100 — 250 Million Units Sold
2 / 8
(Photograph:Nokia)

Nokia 1100 — 250 Million Units Sold

Nokia 1100 tops the chart as the best-selling mobile phone ever. Designed with durability, long battery life, and affordability in mind, it became a staple across developing nations. With a simple monochrome screen, flashlight, and legendary resilience, it was especially popular among first-time users in rural and emerging markets.
Nokia 1110 — 248 Million Units Sold
3 / 8
(Photograph:Nokia)

Nokia 1110 — 248 Million Units Sold

Following the success of the 1100, the Nokia 1110 offered similar utility with slight upgrades. It maintained a low price point, offered user-friendly features, and delivered the same robustness Nokia was known for. It became the go-to choice for millions entering the mobile world for the first time.
iPhone 6 / 6 Plus — 222 Million Units Sold
4 / 8
(Photograph:Apple)

iPhone 6 / 6 Plus — 222 Million Units Sold

Apple’s iPhone 6 series marked a major design overhaul — larger screens, a slimmer body, and improved performance. It resonated with both developed and emerging markets, becoming Apple’s highest-selling model. The iPhone 6 was so popular that Apple reintroduced it in select markets like India and China in 2017.
iPhone 6S / 6S Plus — 200 Million Units Sold
5 / 8
(Photograph:Apple)

iPhone 6S / 6S Plus — 200 Million Units Sold

Building on the momentum of the iPhone 6, the 6S series added 3D Touch and camera improvements. It retained the same design but packed a performance upgrade, securing its place among the best-selling smartphones globally.
iPhone 5S — 174 Million Units Sold
6 / 8
(Photograph:Apple)

iPhone 5S — 174 Million Units Sold

The iPhone 5S introduced the world to Touch ID and became the first smartphone to run on a 64-bit processor. Compact and powerful, it became especially popular in regions where smaller form factors were still in demand.
iPhone 7 / 7 Plus — 165 Million Units Sold
7 / 8
(Photograph:Apple)

iPhone 7 / 7 Plus — 165 Million Units Sold

The iPhone 7 series made headlines by removing the headphone jack — a controversial move at the time. But its water resistance, improved camera, and performance ensured high sales volumes globally. It further entrenched Apple’s dominance in the high-end smartphone segment.
Nokia 3210 — 161 Million Units Sold
8 / 8
(Photograph:Nokia)

Nokia 3210 — 161 Million Units Sold

A true classic, the Nokia 3210 brought innovation with its internal antenna, swappable covers, and SMS-friendly interface. Popular among youth and first-time users, its game lineup (especially Snake) became a cultural touchstone in mobile gaming.

Trending Photo

'60 light-years away': NASA’s James Webb Telescope captures coldest exoplanet in distant star system
7

'60 light-years away': NASA’s James Webb Telescope captures coldest exoplanet in distant star system

Why do Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma's words 'Saare Jahan Se Achha' from space still inspire India?
7

Why do Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma's words 'Saare Jahan Se Achha' from space still inspire India?

WTC Final 2025: Top 5 visiting batters with most runs at Lord’s. Smith tops the list; check others
5

WTC Final 2025: Top 5 visiting batters with most runs at Lord’s. Smith tops the list; check others

‘India need 100s of satellites’: How difficult it is to intercept Hypersonic missiles? Ex-ISRO Chief explains…
7

‘India need 100s of satellites’: How difficult it is to intercept Hypersonic missiles? Ex-ISRO Chief explains…

iPhone, Nokia, Samsung or BlackBerry? List of top 7 best-selling mobile phones of all time
8

iPhone, Nokia, Samsung or BlackBerry? List of top 7 best-selling mobile phones of all time