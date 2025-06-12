/iPhone, Nokia, Samsung or BlackBerry? List of top 7 best selling mobile phones of all time

(Photograph: Grok AI )

Nokia 1100 — 250 Million Units Sold

Before smartphones ruled our lives, mobile phones came in all shapes, sizes, and keypads. Over the past four decades, mobile technology has undergone a dramatic transformation — from rugged feature phones with snake games to sleek, touch-based devices powered by high-speed internet. But which phones truly defined global mobile culture in terms of sheer numbers? This list ranks the top 7 best-selling mobile phones of all time according to Yahoo Finance and reveals how a few iconic models changed the way the world communicates.