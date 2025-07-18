/Invisible, unstoppable, and instant killers: These 7 missiles redefined air warfare

In 2025, a handful of missile systems dominate the global arsenal, with terrifying speed, precision and intelligence. From the US military's next-generation AIM-260 JATM, Germany's IRIST, here are the top 7 best air-to-air missiles so lethal that their being in visual range means you're done.
This is a Lockheed Martin-produced air-to-air beyond visual range missile system supposed to be a successor or complement to the AIM-120 AMRAAM, featuring a longer range, enhanced guidance system and Mach 5 speed. It is compatible with the US Air Force F-22 Raptor and the U.S. Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, with integration with the F-35 Lightning II and F-15EX Eagle II.
Also known as Thunderbolt 15, it is produced by the China Airborne Missile Academy. This missile is considered to possess the longest range among currently operational air-to-air missiles. It has a speed of Mach 5 and can be used with stealth fighters.
This beyond-visual-range missile is operational in various configurations, including the D variant, which boasts extended range and improved guidance systems. Its proven track record in combat further solidifies its position as a top-tier missile. It has an estimated unit cost of $386,000.
Meteor is a European active radar-guided beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile. It offers a multi-shot capability, incorporates a ramjet engine for sustained speed and manoeuvrability. It has an individual unit cost of €2,000,000.
A long-range, fast and potentially deadly missile, although its combat effectiveness remains unconfirmed. The first version was designed by Vympel MKB in 1980, dropped in 1998 on the grounds of cost. It was restarted in 2006 and is compatible with MiG-31, Su-35S, Su-57.
Developed by Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, it is a short-range missile system with an advanced electro-optical seeker and boasts a wide field of view and high agility.
The IRIS-T (Infrared Imaging System – Tail/Thrust Vector Controlled) is a new generation short-range AAM produced by Diehl BGT Defence. It is well fitted with Eurofighter Typhoon, F-16, EF-18, Tornado and Gripen jets.