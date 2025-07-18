/Invisible, unstoppable, and instant killers: These 7 missiles redefined air warfare

This is a Lockheed Martin-produced air-to-air beyond visual range missile system supposed to be a successor or complement to the AIM-120 AMRAAM, featuring a longer range, enhanced guidance system and Mach 5 speed. It is compatible with the US Air Force F-22 Raptor and the U.S. Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, with integration with the F-35 Lightning II and F-15EX Eagle II.