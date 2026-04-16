/Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS spewing so much water that can fill 70 Olympic swimming pools

Scientists are hoping to use this finding to learn about the materials present in the early universe. When it was discovered on July 1, 2025, 3I/ATLAS was estimated to be 7 to 12 billion years old. However, a new study claimed that it could be as old as the universe. Piccioni said that MAJIS data will help better understand the activity of the interstellar comet post-perihelion and the "physical and chemical properties of the materials formed around another star billions of years ago."