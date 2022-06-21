InternationalYogaDay2022: World celebrates health- see pics

June 21 has been observed as International Yoga Day around the world, after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed this resolution in the 69th session in of the General Assembly.

The theme for this year’s Yoga Day is “Yoga for Humanity,” which focuses on how yoga may help people achieve a healthy and holistic health.

It’s just not India anymore, during the pandemic people around the world connected to yoga after discovering how beneficial and nurturing it is for the body and its popularity is growing day by day.

Let’s have a look at some pictures around the world of how people celebrated ‘Health’:

