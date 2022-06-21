#InternationalYogaDay2022: World celebrates health- see pics

Jun 21, 2022

June 21 has been observed as International Yoga Day around the world, after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed this resolution in the 69th session in of the General Assembly. 

The theme for this year’s Yoga Day is “Yoga for Humanity,” which focuses on how yoga may help people achieve a healthy and holistic health. 

It’s just not India anymore, during the pandemic people around the world connected to yoga after discovering how beneficial and nurturing it is for the body and its popularity is growing day by day.

Let’s have a look at some pictures around the world of how people celebrated ‘Health’:
 

A link to connect body and mind

Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual discipline, practised in India for thousands of years. The word ‘Yoga’ is a Sanskrit word that means “to link” or “to merge” the union of body and mind.
 

(Photograph:Others)

India

People participate in a mass yoga session to celebrate the International Day of Yoga at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

(Photograph:AFP)

Thailand

People take part in an event to celebrate the International Day of Yoga organized by the Indian Embassy, in front of Wat Mahatat Buddhist temple in Ayutthaya.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Vietnam

People take part in a mass yoga session to mark International Yoga Day in Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province.

(Photograph:AFP)

Malaysia

A yoga enthusiast performs yoga during an event organised by the Indian High Commission in Malaysia to mark International Yoga Day at Batu Caves temple in Gombak, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur.

(Photograph:AFP)

Singapore

People practice yoga at an event for International Yoga Day at the Marina Barrage green rooftop in Singapore.

(Photograph:AFP)

China

People practise yoga at a park in Handan in China's northern Hebei province on June 20, 2022, ahead of International Yoga Day.

(Photograph:AFP)

