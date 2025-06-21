/International Yoga Day: Bending the world with India's Soft power

Explore how India has transformed yoga into a powerful instrument of global diplomacy. From the UN to world capitals, this photo gallery captures how asanas are shaping alliances, healing divisions, and projecting India's cultural influence.
In 2014, yoga went global officially as India proposed June 21 as International Yoga Day. It was a major diplomatic milestone with 177 co-sponsoring nations. It formalised Yoga as the soft power of India.
Yoga enthusiasts gather at the iconic Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, to celebrate Yoga Day, turning Diplomacy into a downward dog.
PM Modi led the charge on the North Lawn in the UN headquarters in New York, calling it “a journey from stress to strength”
Yoga featured prominently at the 2023 G20 Ventures in India, reinforcing India's image as a civilisation leader.
This Ugandan refugee is practising Yoga at Kakuma camp in Uganda, promoting self-acceptance.
The Indian army conducts Yoga sessions on the 11th International Yoga Day at one of the world's highest battlefields, Siachen.
Yoshiko Ishiba, Spouse of the Prime Minister of Japan and Satoko Iwaya, spouse of the Foreign Minister of Japan, celebrate the International Yoga Day in Tokyo.
With over 3 lakh enthusiasts gathered for the celebration of Yoga Day at the port city of Vizag, to represent Yoga as the global face of unity and wellness.