International Yoga Day: Bending the world with India's soft power

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Jun 21, 2025, 12:06 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 12:25 IST

Explore how India has transformed yoga into a powerful instrument of global diplomacy. From the UN to world capitals, this photo gallery captures how asanas are shaping alliances, healing divisions, and projecting India's cultural influence.

The UN moment
1 / 8
(Photograph:Wikimedia commons)

The UN moment

In 2014, yoga went global officially as India proposed June 21 as International Yoga Day. It was a major diplomatic milestone with 177 co-sponsoring nations. It formalised Yoga as the soft power of India.

Yoga in Lincoln Memorial
2 / 8
(Photograph:X| IndianEmbassyUS)

Yoga in Lincoln Memorial

Yoga enthusiasts gather at the iconic Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, to celebrate Yoga Day, turning Diplomacy into a downward dog.

Yoga at the lawn of UN headquarters- 2023
3 / 8
(Photograph:X| PMO India)

Yoga at the lawn of UN headquarters- 2023

PM Modi led the charge on the North Lawn in the UN headquarters in New York, calling it “a journey from stress to strength”

Yoga at G20
4 / 8
(Photograph:ANI)

Yoga at G20

Yoga featured prominently at the 2023 G20 Ventures in India, reinforcing India's image as a civilisation leader.

Yoga in Refugee camp
5 / 8
(Photograph:X| Refugees)

Yoga in Refugee camp

This Ugandan refugee is practising Yoga at Kakuma camp in Uganda, promoting self-acceptance.

Yoga for One Earth, One Health
6 / 8
(Photograph:X|dgpi)

Yoga for One Earth, One Health

The Indian army conducts Yoga sessions on the 11th International Yoga Day at one of the world's highest battlefields, Siachen.

Yoga in Tokyo
7 / 8
(Photograph:X| India in Japan)

Yoga in Tokyo

Yoshiko Ishiba, Spouse of the Prime Minister of Japan and Satoko Iwaya, spouse of the Foreign Minister of Japan, celebrate the International Yoga Day in Tokyo.

PM Modi Leads Yoga Day at Vizagh
8 / 8
(Photograph:X)

PM Modi Leads Yoga Day at Vizagh

With over 3 lakh enthusiasts gathered for the celebration of Yoga Day at the port city of Vizag, to represent Yoga as the global face of unity and wellness.

