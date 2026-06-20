/International Yoga Day 2026: Bollywood actresses who have made yoga a way of life

From building physical strength to nurturing mental well-being, these leading ladies continue to champion the transformative power of yoga while inspiring millions to prioritise health and mindfulness
In an industry known for its demanding schedules and high-pressure environment, maintaining balance can often be a challenge. Yet, several Bollywood actresses have embraced yoga not merely as a fitness routine but as a way of life. From building physical strength to nurturing mental well-being, these leading ladies continue to champion the transformative power of yoga while inspiring millions to prioritise health and mindfulness.
Few Bollywood stars have advocated yoga as passionately as Shilpa Shetty. For years, she has encouraged people to embrace holistic wellness through yoga, fitness and mindful living. Her dedication has played a significant role in making yoga accessible and popular among audiences across generations.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's approach to fitness has always been rooted in consistency and balance. Yoga remains an important part of her wellness routine, helping her maintain physical fitness and mental clarity while managing a successful career and family life. Her journey continues to inspire fans looking for sustainable fitness habits.
Actor and author Kubbra Sait believes in a wellness philosophy built around self-awareness and authenticity. Yoga has become an important part of her journey towards emotional well-being and personal growth. Through her mindful approach to life, she continues to encourage others to focus on inner balance as much as external fitness.
Despite juggling multiple professional commitments, Alia Bhatt consistently makes time for her well-being. Yoga forms a key part of her fitness regimen, allowing her to build strength, improve flexibility and maintain inner balance. Her wellness journey reflects the growing emphasis on mindful fitness among today's generation of actors.
Nushrratt Bharuccha has often highlighted the importance of maintaining both physical and mental well-being. Yoga plays an essential role in helping her stay focused, energised and balanced amid a demanding professional schedule. Her dedication reflects a modern approach to fitness that prioritises overall wellness rather than just physical transformation.
For Kriti Kharbanda, yoga is more than a workout—it's a practice that brings focus, flexibility and peace of mind. The actress often incorporates yoga into her routine to stay grounded and centred while navigating the fast-paced world of entertainment.