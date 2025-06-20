LOGIN
International Yoga Day 2025: 6 Yoga asanas to manage high blood sugar levels

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 20, 2025, 13:45 IST | Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 14:52 IST

Celebrate International Yoga Day 2025 with yoga for high blood sugar. Poses like vajrasana, halasana, and pranayama help improve insulin sensitivity, reduce stress, and support healthy metabolism naturally. ideal for daily diabetes care.

Why Yoga for High Blood Sugar?
1 / 7
(Photograph:Freepik)

Why Yoga for High Blood Sugar?

International Yoga Day 2025, with the theme “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” highlights yoga’s role in managing high blood sugar. Regular yoga practice can help control diabetes by improving insulin sensitivity, reducing stress, and supporting overall health.

Pranayama – Breathing for Balance
2 / 7
(Photograph:Instagram)

Pranayama – Breathing for Balance

Breathing exercises like Anulom Vilom and Bhastrika help calm the mind and reduce stress, a major factor in high blood sugar. These techniques support the body’s natural balance and can be done daily.

Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose)
3 / 7
(Photograph:Freepik)

Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose)

Kneel on the mat with your pelvis resting on your heels and hands on your knees. Keep your back straight and breathe deeply. Vajrasana aids digestion and helps regulate blood sugar by calming the body and mind.

Ardha Ustrasana (Half Camel Pose)
4 / 7
(Photograph:Pixles)

Ardha Ustrasana (Half Camel Pose)

Kneel and place your hands on your hips. Gently arch your back and reach for your feet. Hold for a few breaths, then return to start. This pose stretches the body and supports better metabolism, which is important for diabetes control.

Halasana (Plough Pose)
5 / 7
(Photograph:Pixels)

Halasana (Plough Pose)

Lie on your back, lift your legs to 90 degrees, and slowly bring them over your head. Support your back with your hands if needed. Hold for 15–20 seconds. Halasana improves blood flow and helps manage blood sugar levels.

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)
6 / 7
(Photograph:Freepik)

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

Lie on your stomach, bend your knees, and hold your ankles. Lift your chest and legs off the ground, looking forward. Hold for 15–20 seconds. This pose stimulates the pancreas and helps control blood sugar.

Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose)
7 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose)

Lie on your back near a wall and lift your legs up to rest against it. Keep your arms relaxed by your sides. This relaxing pose reduces stress, improves circulation, and supports healthy blood sugar levels.

