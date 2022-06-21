International Yoga Day 2022: Shilpa Shetty to Kareena Kapoor, Bollywood divas who practice Yoga 

A lot of people swear by yoga to stay fit and healthy. Known for its healing techniques and proven benefits, yoga, an age-old exercise practice, has now become an integral part of a lot of people's lives. Not only does it calm the body, it also helps in healing the mind and eases mental tension. It's safe to say that amidst so much happening around the world, the need to stay healthy and positive is evidently important, and Yoga could easily be the answer to it.

Bollywood celebrities love doing yoga, and their social media posts are proof that yoga helps them to achieve that glowing skin and fitness. Here are some celebrities who are ardent yoga enthusiasts.

