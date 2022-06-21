International Yoga Day 2022: Shilpa Shetty to Kareena Kapoor, Bollywood divas who practice Yoga 

Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 04:30 PM(IST)

A lot of people swear by yoga to stay fit and healthy. Known for its healing techniques and proven benefits, yoga, an age-old exercise practice, has now become an integral part of a lot of people's lives. Not only does it calm the body, it also helps in healing the mind and eases mental tension. It's safe to say that amidst so much happening around the world, the need to stay healthy and positive is evidently important, and Yoga could easily be the answer to it. 

Bollywood celebrities love doing yoga, and their social media posts are proof that yoga helps them to achieve that glowing skin and fitness. Here are some celebrities who are ardent yoga enthusiasts. 
 

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The timeless beauty’s love for yoga is no secret to the world. Shilpa attributes yoga to her glowing skin and toned body. A yoga aficionado, Shilpa keeps sharing her yoga routine through videos on Instagram and keeps encouraging her followers to make yoga a part of their lives. Shilpa has also developed a holistic health application that offers yoga and fitness programs. Yoga has remained Shilpa’s essential fitness routine for a long time, and she almost nails all the asanas. 
 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The mother of two, Kareena, has adopted yoga to stay healthy and to shed those extra calories. She is a fitness enthusiast and is often snapped donning activewear. The actor, who once had the reputation of doing 101 "Surya namaskars" every day, continues to preach about yoga and its benefits. Kareena never fails to practise yoga at her home every morning, along with meditation. She often posts pictures on her Instagram doing various yoga asanas with videos encouraging all to do yoga exercises. 
 

Malaika Arora

Malaika’s fit and toned body is something anybody can crave for. The star often shares videos and pictures of her doing yoga on her social media to motivate fans to roll out their yoga mat. Malaika is known for her toned physique and fitness regimens, which she attributes entirely to Yoga! She is very passionate about preaching its benefits and also has a yoga studio in Mumbai. She can be seen nailing tough asanas like a pro. 

Sharing the advantages of practising Anulom vilom, Malaika, in one of her posts, wrote, "Anulom vilom has been my go-to breathing practice for calming my nerves, de-stressing and feeling better overall. This week let's treat ourselves with kindness, practise anulom vilom in the moments you need clarity of thought, need to calm your nerves and feel overwhelmed."
 

Sara Ali Khan

The 26-year-old, Sara, thinks that yoga is the most ingenious way to stay fit. Like many other Bollywood celebrities, Sara also loves practising yoga. Sara, who now has one of the fittest bodies in the industry, used to weigh 96 kilos once. She has been speaking about the benefits of yoga in a lot of places and continues to practise it regularly. Sara’s physical transformation is an inspiration to many, and she is often seen in her workout clothes. 
 

Rakul Preet Singh 

Rakul often shares snippets of her fitness diaries on Instagram, and her pictures are proof of how much the actress loves doing yoga. She has been training with celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani, who is known for training several other celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ananya Panday. Rakul prefers yoga as a means of happiness and is a fan of aerial yoga. She can often be seen sharing videos and photos of workout sessions and fitness techniques. 
 

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, before entering Bollywood, was obese, and now she owes her fit body to yoga and exercises. She has motivated her followers to follow a disciplined workout routine to stay healthy. Just like in her films, Alia is focused and committed to following a healthy life and includes yoga in her daily life’s routine. Alia’s Instagram handle is filled with pictures and videos of herself doing those mind-blowing yoga stretches. 

Dia Mirza 

Apart from being an advocate for sustainable living, Dia Mirza practises yoga regularly to maintain holistic wellness. Dia believes in aligning the body with the mind and looking for calm in the bustling chaos of city life by practising yoga and meditation.
 

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline is another tinseltown diva who has a superbly fit body and her Instagram account is a place where you will find how serious the actress is about her workout regime. Yoga is an important part of Jacqueline’s fitness routine and she frequently shares videos where she can be seen performing various difficult asanas like the parvatasana and chakrasana.
 

