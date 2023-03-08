International Women's Day | Amrita Pritam and Asma Jahangir: The fabulous Senoritas of South Asia | In pics

Amrita Pritam

"Will you visit Amrita, the one who wrote that poem on Waris Shah?"

In 1980, a Pakistani friend who was visiting legendary Indian poet and novelist Amrita Pritam in New Delhi was asked so by a Banana seller. By Waris Shah, the hawker was referring to Amrita's elegy to the 18th-century Punjabi poet that reflected a broken region's anguish over massacres during British India's partition into present-day India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

When that friend of Amrita Pritam's nodded, he was given some Bananas by that hawker. "I can only give these. Please give them to Amrita. If she accepts them, for me my hajj will be half accomplished," the hawker said.

Years later, Amrita Pritam recounted the incidence in an interview as her throat went heavy and the Pinjar writer struggled to control her tears in reaction to the motionless love she received from the people of subcontinent throughout her life.

Amrita Pritam is not only credited to have ushered in a new era of twentieth century poetry, she is also acclaimed to have embodied that era altogether. To writer Manzoor Ejaz, she was the "prophetess of modern Punjabi literature". For conservatives of the time, she was a symbol of society's "moral breakdown", given the fiercely feminist assertion of her writings that left an indelible mark on feminist waves of the twentieth century.

Asma Jahangir

One of the 'Nine Lives of Pakistan' depicted by journalist Declan Walsh in his landmark book by the same name consists of 'The Fabulous Senorita', a chapter dedicated to Pakistani human rights activist Asma Jahangir, after a 1952 film which Jahangir watched frequently as a child.

"In a country famed for its anti-heroes, reckless nuclear proliferators, hawkish generals, thieving politicians and world class terrorists — she was that rare individual: a cast-iron idealist," Walsh wrote

In an incredibly orthodox society like Pakistan, Jahangir defended Christians accused of 'blasphemy'— an apparent act of bringing disrepute to religion by words or deeds, considered a crime punishable by death by Islamabad. Jahangir embraced the 'untouchables' of Pakistani society and advocated the unthinkable as she kept on leading crusades to reform Pakistan's bigoted laws while calling to protect country's most persecuted minorities.

She publicly confronted Pakistan's most powerful men — the senior generals she accused of pushing the country towards ruin with their strategic double games. 'Useless duffers', she once called them on television, bringing a spree of assassination attempts towards herself, none of which ever became successful.