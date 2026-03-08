/International Women’s Day: Top 5 countries currently led by female prime ministers

Giorgia Meloni made history in October 2022 by becoming the first woman to serve as prime minister of Italy. Her rise marked a significant moment in a country where national politics had long been dominated by male leaders. Leading a right-wing coalition, Meloni has focused on issues such as migration control, economic reforms, and strengthening Italy’s position within the European Union. Despite political controversies, her leadership reflects a growing global trend of women occupying the highest executive offices.