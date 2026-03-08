/International Women’s Day: 5 iconic Bollywood female directors who redefined Indian cinema with bold narratives

The world is celebrating Women's Day today. On the occasion of celebrating women worldwide, we have compiled a list of iconic female directors who have introduced unique and creative storylines to Indian cinema.
Despite living and working in a patriarchal environment, Bollywood has seen a significant rise, with female directors introducing unique and bold narratives to Indian cinema. Pioneers such as Zoya Akhtar, Meghna Gulzar, Lakshmipriya Devi, and others have gained acclaim for their creativity and strong storytelling.
Lakshmipriya Devi is a highly acclaimed Indian filmmaker who has gained immense popularity and respect for directing the Manipuri-language film Boong. This film won the Best Children's and Family Film award at the 79th British Academy Film Awards in 2026.
Zoya Akhtar is an Indian director, producer, and screenwriter who works primarily in Hindi films and series. She has become highly popular for her unique storytelling and remarkable narratives by creating epic movies like Luck by Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, Gully Boy, and more.
Anubhuti Kashyap is one of the most popular Indian directors and writers. She has garnered immense popularity through her esteemed work on Doctor G (2022), featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, and the recent thriller Accused (2026), starring Konkona Sen. She began her career as an assistant director alongside her brother Anurag Kashyap in films like Gangs of Wasseypur and has established her reputation with the most dignified and character-driven projects.
Geetu Mohandas is a renowned Indian filmmaker and actress, recognised for her award-winning films such as Liar's Dice (2013), which was selected as India's official entry at the 87th Academy Awards for Best Foreign Language Film, and Moothon (2019). She is once again making headlines for her upcoming action film featuring a star-studded cast, including Yash, Nayanthara, and others.
Meghna Gulzar is a renowned Indian director and screenwriter known for directing realistic, socially driven narrative films such as Raazi, Talvar, Chhapaak, and Sam Bahadur. She has established herself as one of the leading directors in Indian cinema.