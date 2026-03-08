/International Women’s Day: 5 iconic Bollywood female directors who redefined Indian cinema with bold narratives

Anubhuti Kashyap is one of the most popular Indian directors and writers. She has garnered immense popularity through her esteemed work on Doctor G (2022), featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, and the recent thriller Accused (2026), starring Konkona Sen. She began her career as an assistant director alongside her brother Anurag Kashyap in films like Gangs of Wasseypur and has established her reputation with the most dignified and character-driven projects.