/International Women’s Day 2026: Theme, history and how is India celebrating - All you need to know

International Women’s Day 2026 will be celebrated on March 8 to honour women’s achievements and promote gender equality. The day highlights the history of the movement, global efforts for women’s rights, and the continued push for equal opportunities and empowerment worldwide.
Every year on March 8, the world celebrates International Women's Day. It is celebrated to honour the achievements of women and highlight the ongoing fight for gender equality. In 2026, the day falls on a Sunday. Across countries, the day is marked through campaigns, conferences, rallies, awards and social media initiatives aimed at empowering women and addressing gender gaps.
Each year, International Women’s Day revolves around a theme that focuses on specific challenges faced by women. The IWD 2026 Give To Gain Campaign encourages a mindset of generosity and collaboration. While the official global theme may vary depending on organisers, countries also come up with their own themes that largely focuses on gender equality, economic empowerment, inclusion and breaking barriers for women.
It might have started in early 20th century labour movements in North America and Europe.In 1909, the Socialist Party of America organised the first National Women’s Day in the United States to support women workers and their rights. The movement soon spread internationally. A major milestone came in 1910, when German activist Clara Zetkin proposed the idea of an international day dedicated to women during the International Socialist Women's Conference in Copenhagen. The proposal gained widespread support, and the first International Women’s Day was celebrated in 1911 across several European countries. Later, the United Nations officially recognised and began celebrating International Women’s Day in 1975, which was also declared International Women’s Year.
International Women’s Day is a global call for action. It highlights both progress and the challenges that remain. Despite progress over decades, women across the world still face challenges such as:
Gender pay gaps
Limited leadership representation
Gender-based violence
Inequality in education and employment
Restricted access to healthcare and resources
The day serves as a reminder that gender equality is essential for sustainable development, peace and human rights.
India emphasized on “Nari Shakti as Foundation of Viksit Bharat”. India's 2026 theme is “Rights. Justice. Action For ALL Women and Girls.” A statement by Indian government said, “India’s development approach has evolved from development for women to women-led development, recognising women as drivers of economic and social progress.” It added that the narrative has evolved from development for women to women-led development, recognising women not just as beneficiaries but as drivers of economic and social progress. Shakti Walk along Kartavya Path will be held. President of India, Droupadi Murmu will attend an event at Manekshaw Centre Auditorium