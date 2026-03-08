/International Women’s Day 2026: Theme, history and how is India celebrating - All you need to know

It might have started in early 20th century labour movements in North America and Europe.In 1909, the Socialist Party of America organised the first National Women’s Day in the United States to support women workers and their rights. The movement soon spread internationally. A major milestone came in 1910, when German activist Clara Zetkin proposed the idea of an international day dedicated to women during the International Socialist Women's Conference in Copenhagen. The proposal gained widespread support, and the first International Women’s Day was celebrated in 1911 across several European countries. Later, the United Nations officially recognised and began celebrating International Women’s Day in 1975, which was also declared International Women’s Year.