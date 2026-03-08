/International Women's Day 2026: Six sports where Indian women are changing the game

Indian sportswomen are redefining success across cricket, hockey, squash, running, motorsport and judo, winning titles, breaking barriers and inspiring the next generation
Indian women’s cricket is witnessing unprecedented growth with global success and rising fan engagement. Harmanpreet Kaur’s leadership guided India to its first ICC Women’s World Cup title, while Smriti Mandhana and emerging stars like Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma continue to elevate the team’s dominance on the world stage
Indian women’s hockey is thriving through strong leadership and consistent international performances. Forward Navneet Kaur’s attacking prowess and captain Savita Punia’s experience in goal continue to drive India’s progress and inspire the next generation of players
At just 17, Anahat Singh has emerged as India’s brightest squash prospect. Breaking into the PSA World Top 20 and winning the Squash On Fire Open, she is rapidly establishing herself among the world’s elite players
Women runners across India are redefining endurance and resilience. Captain Asmita Handa and Roshni Guhathakurta have inspired thousands through their marathon journeys, proving that determination can overcome physical and personal challenges
Linthoi Chanambam and Taibanganbi Chanu are shaping India’s future in judo. With historic medals at world cadet and junior championships, the young athletes from Manipur are emerging as major forces in international combat sports
Motorsport in India is becoming more inclusive with new opportunities for female drivers. From Fabienne Wohlwend’s landmark race win to rising talents like Rashi Shah, Avani Veeramaneni and karting prodigy Atiqa Mir, women are accelerating change on the track