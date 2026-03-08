/International Women’s Day 2026: Key legal rights every woman in India must know

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 annually, as a global day to recognise the achievements of women and advocate for gender equality. In India, several landmark laws under the BNS Act provide powerful protections. Here are the top laws every woman should know:
Domestic Violence Act (2005): Protects women (wives, live-in partners, or family members) from physical, emotional, sexual, and economic abuse. It provides for immediate relief, including protection orders, residence rights in a shared household, and monetary relief.
POSH Act (2013): The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act mandates that any organisation with 10 or more employees must establish an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to address harassment.
Dowry Prohibition Act (1961): Criminalises the giving, taking, or demanding of dowry. Violators can face at least 5 years of imprisonment and heavy fines.
Indecent Representation of Women Act (1986): Prohibits derogatory depictions of women in advertisements, media, or digital platforms (including deepfakes and misogynistic memes).
Equal Remuneration Act (1976): Guarantees equal pay for equal work and prohibits gender-based discrimination in recruitment or promotions.
Maternity Benefit Act (1961/2017): Entitles working women to 26 weeks of paid maternity leave for the first two children. Establishments with 50+ employees must also provide crèche facilities.
Hindu Succession Act (2005 Amendment): Grants daughters equal rights to ancestral property, treating them as rightful heirs alongside sons.
MTP Act (1971/2021): Permits legal abortion up to 24 weeks for specific categories (rape survivors, minors, or health risks) and removes the marital status distinction, allowing unmarried women access to safe abortion.
PCPNDT Act (1994): Prohibits sex selection before or after conception and bans prenatal diagnostic techniques for determining the gender of a foetus to prevent female feticide.
Right Against Arrest at Night: Under Section 46(4) of the CRPC (now BNSS), a woman cannot be arrested after sunset and before sunrise except in extraordinary circumstances with a Magistrate's prior permission.
Right to Dignified Interrogation: Women cannot be compelled to go to a police station for questioning; statements must be recorded at their residence in the presence of a female officer.
Zero FIR: A woman can file a First Information Report (FIR) at any police station, regardless of where the crime occurred.
Legal Services Authorities Act (1987): Entitles every woman, regardless of her financial status, to free legal aid and counselling services from the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).