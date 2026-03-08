/International Women’s Day 2026: Key legal rights every woman in India must know

Domestic Violence Act (2005): Protects women (wives, live-in partners, or family members) from physical, emotional, sexual, and economic abuse. It provides for immediate relief, including protection orders, residence rights in a shared household, and monetary relief.

POSH Act (2013): The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act mandates that any organisation with 10 or more employees must establish an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to address harassment.

Dowry Prohibition Act (1961): Criminalises the giving, taking, or demanding of dowry. Violators can face at least 5 years of imprisonment and heavy fines.

Indecent Representation of Women Act (1986): Prohibits derogatory depictions of women in advertisements, media, or digital platforms (including deepfakes and misogynistic memes).