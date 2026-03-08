/International Women’s Day 2026: 5 classic Bollywood actresses who nailed negative roles

On the occasion of International Women's Day, let's take a look at some of the iconic Bollywood actresses who have mastered their negative roles and achieved immense popularity among fans.
Several Bollywood actresses have not only achieved widespread acclaim for their outstanding performances as female leads in the film industry but have also broken stereotypes by taking on negative roles, leaving a remarkable mark on Indian cinema with their witty and villainous portrayals.
Lalita Pawar was an Indian actress who garnered immense popularity through her remarkable acting career and the diverse roles she played in more than 700 films in Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati cinema. The actress passed away in 1998 at the age of 81, leaving her legacy behind. The actress was popularly known for playing dominant and wicked roles. She gained fame as the iconic evil mother-in-law in classics like Anari (1959) and Sau Din Saas Ke (1980), and as Manthara in Ramayan (1987).
Bindu Nanubhai Desai, popularly known as Bindu, is a former Indian actress. She has appeared in over 160 movies, spanning her career over four decades, while receiving popularity and remembrance for both positive and negative roles. The actress showcased herself as a glamorous vamp and villain of the 1970s and 80s for roles in Hum Aapke Hai Kaun (1994), Do Raaste (1969), Kati Patang (1970), and Zanjeer (1973).
Nadira was an Indian actress who worked in the Hindi film industry and passed away at the age of 73 on February 9, 2006. Portraying her charm and versatility in leading roles, the actress also demonstrated herself as a feisty and boisterous Nadira by accepting negative roles in Elaan and Shree 420.
Shubha Balsavar is one of the most respected Indian film and television actresses, who has worked in several Hindi, Marathi, and Bhojpuri films. Successfully garnering acclaim for her unique comedic and lighthearted roles, the actress broke the stereotype by taking on negative roles in films like Paying Guest (1957) and Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981).
Aruna Irani is a legendary Indian actress and producer who has appeared in over 500 movies, including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, and Kannada cinema. Known for her timeless charisma and versatility, the actress has showcased her talent in supporting and villainous roles in Beta (1992) and Pet Pyaar Aur Paap (1984).