LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /International Women’s Day 2026: 5 classic Bollywood actresses who nailed negative roles

International Women’s Day 2026: 5 classic Bollywood actresses who nailed negative roles

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Mar 08, 2026, 15:32 IST | Updated: Mar 08, 2026, 15:32 IST

On the occasion of International Women's Day, let's take a look at some of the iconic Bollywood actresses who have mastered their negative roles and achieved immense popularity among fans.

Bollywood iconic actresses who mastered negative roles
1 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Bollywood iconic actresses who mastered negative roles

Several Bollywood actresses have not only achieved widespread acclaim for their outstanding performances as female leads in the film industry but have also broken stereotypes by taking on negative roles, leaving a remarkable mark on Indian cinema with their witty and villainous portrayals.

Lalita Pawar
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Lalita Pawar

Lalita Pawar was an Indian actress who garnered immense popularity through her remarkable acting career and the diverse roles she played in more than 700 films in Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati cinema. The actress passed away in 1998 at the age of 81, leaving her legacy behind. The actress was popularly known for playing dominant and wicked roles. She gained fame as the iconic evil mother-in-law in classics like Anari (1959) and Sau Din Saas Ke (1980), and as Manthara in Ramayan (1987).

Bindu
3 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Bindu

Bindu Nanubhai Desai, popularly known as Bindu, is a former Indian actress. She has appeared in over 160 movies, spanning her career over four decades, while receiving popularity and remembrance for both positive and negative roles. The actress showcased herself as a glamorous vamp and villain of the 1970s and 80s for roles in Hum Aapke Hai Kaun (1994), Do Raaste (1969), Kati Patang (1970), and Zanjeer (1973).

Nadira
4 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Nadira

Nadira was an Indian actress who worked in the Hindi film industry and passed away at the age of 73 on February 9, 2006. Portraying her charm and versatility in leading roles, the actress also demonstrated herself as a feisty and boisterous Nadira by accepting negative roles in Elaan and Shree 420.

Shubha Khote
5 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Shubha Khote

Shubha Balsavar is one of the most respected Indian film and television actresses, who has worked in several Hindi, Marathi, and Bhojpuri films. Successfully garnering acclaim for her unique comedic and lighthearted roles, the actress broke the stereotype by taking on negative roles in films like Paying Guest (1957) and Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981).

Aruna Irani
6 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

Aruna Irani

Aruna Irani is a legendary Indian actress and producer who has appeared in over 500 movies, including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, and Kannada cinema. Known for her timeless charisma and versatility, the actress has showcased her talent in supporting and villainous roles in Beta (1992) and Pet Pyaar Aur Paap (1984).

Trending Photo

International Women’s Day 2026: 5 classic Bollywood actresses who nailed negative roles
6

International Women’s Day 2026: 5 classic Bollywood actresses who nailed negative roles

'The cyber connection': How Unit 8200 helped the Blue Sparrow missile find Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
7

'The cyber connection': How Unit 8200 helped the Blue Sparrow missile find Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Meet top 5 New Zealand bowlers with most T20I wickets vs India
5

Meet top 5 New Zealand bowlers with most T20I wickets vs India

When did Vijay and Trisha first meet? Timeline of their off screen friendship amid dating rumours
9

When did Vijay and Trisha first meet? Timeline of their off screen friendship amid dating rumours

Why Israel's Blue Sparrow missile gave Iran almost zero time to react
7

Why Israel's Blue Sparrow missile gave Iran almost zero time to react