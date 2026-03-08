/International Women’s Day 2026: 5 classic Bollywood actresses who nailed negative roles

Lalita Pawar was an Indian actress who garnered immense popularity through her remarkable acting career and the diverse roles she played in more than 700 films in Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati cinema. The actress passed away in 1998 at the age of 81, leaving her legacy behind. The actress was popularly known for playing dominant and wicked roles. She gained fame as the iconic evil mother-in-law in classics like Anari (1959) and Sau Din Saas Ke (1980), and as Manthara in Ramayan (1987).