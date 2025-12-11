/International Mountain day 2025: The 10 most mountainous countries in the world — Check where India ranks?

Nepal is synonymous with the Himalayas and hosts many of the world’s highest peaks, including Mount Everest. The Great Himalaya Range contains several “8,000ers” such as Lhotse, Manaslu and Annapurna. With an average elevation of 10,715 feet, Nepal is second only to Bhutan in overall altitude. Its mountain culture, trekking routes and dramatic terrains attract adventurers worldwide, making it a global hub for high-altitude exploration. As per the report in the World Atlas, it accounts for 80.7 per cent of the area.