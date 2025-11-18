/International Men's Day 2025: Top 10 countries with highest male population in the world

The global average of the male population is 50.4 per cent. However, some countries have a significantly higher percentage of the male population, not only because of biological factors, but also due to immigration. Here are the top 10 countries with the highest male population.
Qatar has the largest male population compared to any other nation, with men comprising 71.52 per cent of the entire population. This is particularly due to high immigration from Nepal and India, driven by people seeking higher wages. However, there had been reports of wage theft and abuse of workers.
Men make up 64.01 per cent of the total population in the UAE. Similar to Qatar, the UAE makes up 64.01 per cent of the population. Mostly men from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Philippines immigrate to the UAE for better wages. Nearly 88 per cent of the population is immigrant. Approximately 93 per cent of the male population is active in the labour force compared to 55.4 per cent female population.
With a 62.10 per cent male population Maldives is the third largest globally. According to census data, 108 baby boys are born for every 100 baby girls. Immigration also contributes to the high male-female ratio. Of the 182,666 immigrants received by the Maldives in 2021, nearly 89 per cent are male.
Men constitute approximately 62.08 per cent of the population in Oman. Approximately 29 per cent of the country's population is immigrants, from countries like India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Egypt and the Philippines. Most of the jobs in Oman are in infrastructure projects, hence the majority of the migrant labour are men, which affects the gender ratio of the country.
Most of the Gulf countries make the list. Bahrain also has a 62.08 per cent male population. But this is neither cultural nor biological; it is because of immigration. And in almost all of these countries, there is abuse of working conditions, and cases of wage theft are reported.
Kuwait has a 61.16 per cent male population, which is due to immigration. The country is heavily dependent on immigrants for 60% of the country’s population and 78% of the workforce.
With 60.61 per cent, the male population of Saudi Arabia ranks seventh. Nearly 41.6 per cent of the population is immigrants, and around 76.5 per cent is men.
This small East African archipelago country has a 55.18 per cent male population. This is particularly due to immigrants who took up physically intensive jobs like construction, fishing, and tourism infrastructure development. Seychelles has no native population; the East African island nation is populated mostly by French, British colonisers, Tamil and other South Indian and Chinese populations.
Palau has a 53.90 per cent male population, with roughly 28.1% of the country’s residents being immigrants. The country has twice the GDP per capita of the Philippines and thus draws a significant immigrant population.
Bhutan has a nearly 53.50 per cent male population. The landlocked nations have a 7 per cent immigrant population and are also suffering from gender discrepancies in childbirth and immigration.