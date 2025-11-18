/International Men's Day 2025: Top 10 countries with highest male population in the world

Men make up 64.01 per cent of the total population in the UAE. Similar to Qatar, the UAE makes up 64.01 per cent of the population. Mostly men from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Philippines immigrate to the UAE for better wages. Nearly 88 per cent of the population is immigrant. Approximately 93 per cent of the male population is active in the labour force compared to 55.4 per cent female population.