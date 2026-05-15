/International Family Day 2026: 7 best feel-good movies and TV shows to enjoy with family on OTT platforms

It’s International Family Day. To enjoy some beautiful, quality time with your loved ones, here is a look at the list of some movies and TV shows that celebrate friendship, family, personal growth, and happiness.
On May 15, the world celebrates International Family Day. To embrace the spirit of the occasion while enjoying quality time with your family and loved ones, take a look at the list below of feel-good movies and TV shows that offer the perfect escape from stress, blending humour, heartfelt emotion, and inspiring stories.
Where to watch: SonyLiv
The four-season family drama focuses on the Mishra family living in a small North Indian town, led by the head of the family, Santosh Mishra (Jameel Khan), an employee at the electricity division. It chronicles the everyday struggles, joys, and emotional bonds within them.
Where to watch: Netflix
This is one of the popular movies based on a children's book by Amy Krouse Rosenthal. It focuses on fostering the family of Allison and Carlos, played by Jennifer Garner and Édgar Ramírez, respectively. While their life revolves around always saying no to their kids, they decide to give their three kids a Yes Day.
Where to watch: Netflix
Featuring Saif Ali Khan as RV, a car racer, and Rani Mukerji as Radhika, the film follows the two as they fall in love and build a happy family of four. Their lives are turned upside down when RV is unable to pay his debts, and they are pushed into poverty.
Where to watch: Netflix and ZEE5
The animated adventure comedy follows Paddington and the Brown family as they travel to Peru to visit Aunt Lucy at the Home for Retired Bears, only to find she has gone missing. They embark on a thrilling, heartwarming adventure to uncover the mystery.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
It is a story of a 12-year-old Miguel, voiced by Anthony Gonzalez, who is transported to the Land of the Dead during Dia de los Muertos. He then seeks help from his great-great-grandfather, a famous musician, to lift the ban on music in his family and return home.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The story centres on Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar), an engineering graduate who takes a low-paying job as a Gram Panchayat secretary in Phulera, a remote village in Uttar Pradesh. Initially uninterested and eager to leave the designation, he gradually bonds with the locals and navigates rural life, politics, and romance.
Where to watch: Netflix
The 2002 sports comedy features Parminder Nagra as Jess Bhamra, an 18-year-old British Indian girl in London who dreams of playing professional football but struggles with her strict parents’ wishes. She joins a local women's team and navigates her passion for the sport.