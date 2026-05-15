/International Family Day 2026: 5 family-friendly destinations in India for a perfect vacation

As the world celebrates International Day of Families on May 15, here is a look at the curated list of family-friendly destinations across India that offer a serene yet memorable getaway in nature. Scroll down to plan your next family vacation.
This International Family Day, plan a memorable vacation with your loved ones across India. Here is a list of family-friendly destinations that offer a perfect blend of culture, nature, adventure, and relaxation for travellers of all ages.
Kerala is one of the best holiday destinations for families in India. It provides a combination of safe, peaceful and entertaining experiences for all age groups. It is ideal for families due to its diverse attractions, ranging from Munnar, Varkala, Wayanad, and Athirapally to Kochi. Every destination will provide an experience like you are in heaven.
Situated in West Bengal, Darjeeling is a premier family-friendly spot. There you will be offered a blend of adventure, nature, and culture. They provide a memorable escape, with a toy train listed by UNESCO, exotic wildlife at the zoo and scenic strolls through tea gardens.
Called the Pink City of Rajasthan, Jaipur mixes royal history with interactive experiences. It offers majestic, explorable forts, colourful markets, and safe cultural activities that will keep the tourist engaged. Families can enjoy camel rides and wildlife at Jhalana Leopard Reserve and gaze at the beauty of Hawa Mahal.
The Andaman Islands are a perfect spot because they offer a safe, serene blend of beaches, water adventures, and much more. It features engaging activities like glass-bottom boat rides, snorkelling, and exploring easy nature trails.
Ooty is one of the most peaceful places in Tamil Nadu. It is a beautiful town also known as the Queen of the Hill Stations for its pleasant climate, scenic landscapes, and varied attractions. The Toy Train ride, boating at Ooty Lake, botanical gardens, and scenic spots like Doddabetta Peak provide the best escape in nature.