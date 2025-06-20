LOGIN
International Day of Yoga 2025: 5 Simple Desk Yoga Poses to Relieve Office Stress

In today's sedentary lifestyle it is imperative to take care of the muscles and body part which stay in restive position most of the day including legs and neck. On International Yoga Day, here are desk yoga poses to relieve office stress.

Seated Figure Four
(Photograph:Freepik)

Seated Figure Four

To stretch your hips and lower back, sit tall in your chair with feet flat on the floor. Lift your right ankle and place it on your left thigh. Keep your right foot flexed. Gently press your right knee down for a deeper stretch. Keep your back straight and chest lifted. Hold for a few breaths, then switch sides.

Seated Cow Face Arm Stretch
(Photograph:Freepik)

Seated Cow Face Arm Stretch

This pose helps to relax your arms and shoulders. Sit with feet flat on the floor. Cross your right leg over your left. Raise your right arm and bend your elbow, bringing your hand down your back. Reach your left arm behind and up your back. Try to clasp your fingers. Hold for a few breaths, then switch sides.

Upward Desk Dog
(Photograph:adventureyogi/Instagram)

Upward Desk Dog

This stretch opens your chest and shoulders. Stand and place your hands on your desk, shoulder-width apart. Step your feet back so your body makes a diagonal line. Keep arms straight and chest open. Tilt your chin up slightly. Hold for 5–10 breaths.

Reverse Prayer Pose
(Photograph:Freepik)

Reverse Prayer Pose

This pose eases wrist and shoulder tension. Sit or stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Bring palms to your lower back, fingers pointing up. Draw your elbows together and lift your chest. Hold for a few deep breaths, then relax.

Seated Crescent Moon Pose
(Photograph:ebbflowyoga/Instagram)

Seated Crescent Moon Pose

To relieve discomfort from the neck and shoulders, try the seated crescent moon pose. This pose makes sure to taller your spine and a clearer head with a sharper focus. Just lift your arms straight overhead and stretch your fingers wide, moving the thumbs towards the back of the head.

