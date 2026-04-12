/International Day of Human Space Flight 2026: Top 7 legendary astronauts who took humanity to new frontiers

Since the landmark flight of Yuri Gagarin in 1961, astronauts have repeatedly expanded the boundaries of human activity in space. On International Day of Human Space Flight, we will get to know about the top 7 legendary astronauts who redefined space exploration.
Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to circle the Earth aboard the Vostok 1 on 12 April 1961. His journey lasted 108 minutes and reached a height of 327 km. The mission established the Soviet Union’s early dominance in the space race. He passed away in 1968 during a training exercise. His famous first words from space were, “I see the Earth. It’s so beautiful!”
As commander of Apollo 11, Neil Armstrong made history on 20 July 1969 by becoming the first human to step onto the Moon. His statement, “That's one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind,” became legendary. The mission spanned eight days, with Armstrong spending more than 21 hours on the lunar surface. The entire program leading to the mission took roughly eight years.
On 16 June 1963, Valentina Tereshkova travelled into space aboard Vostok 6, becoming the first woman to do so. She orbited the Earth 48 times over nearly three days, capturing images and maintaining a flight log that supported later missions. Her journey provided crucial biomedical insights about women in space.
John Glenn launched on Friendship 7 on 20 February 1962, becoming the first American to orbit the Earth, completing three circuits in under five hours. Decades later, in 1998, he returned to space aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery at the age of 77, becoming the oldest person to travel to space.
On June 18, 1983, Sally Ride became the first American woman to travel into space, flying aboard Challenger STS-7. Trained as a physicist, she later served on the panel that investigated the Challenger disaster. After leaving NASA in 1987, she became a professor at UC San Diego and co-founded Sally Ride Science to encourage girls to pursue STEM careers.
Guion Bluford made history in August 1983 as the first African American in space during the Challenger STS-8 mission. He went on to complete four spaceflights and made significant contributions to space science and engineering. Bluford served as a mission specialist on four flights: STS-8 (his historic first), STS-61-A, STS-39, and STS-53. His responsibilities included satellite deployment, operating the shuttle’s robotic arm, and conducting scientific experiments in microgravity.
Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian to travel to space on 3 April 1984 aboard Soyuz T-11. During his eight-day stay on Salyut 7, he carried out scientific experiments and captured worldwide attention with his patriotic remark, “Saare jahan se achha.” His mission marked India’s entry into human spaceflight and inspired future initiatives like Gaganyaan.