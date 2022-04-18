International cruise ships return to Australia after two-year Covid ban - see pics

Updated: Apr 18, 2022, 05:28 PM(IST)

After a widespread COVID-19 outbreak, a cruise liner docked in Sydney Harbour on a bright Monday morning (April 18) with a giant banner saying "We're home." (Source: AFP)

Cruise ships were banned after Covid outbreak in 2020

A cruise ship docked in Sydney Harbour on Monday for the first time in more than two years, after a 2020 ban sparked by a mass Covid-19 outbreak was lifted.

International cruise ships were banned from Australian waters in March 2020 after a Covid outbreak that spread from the Ruby Princess ship, which was linked to hundreds of cases of the virus and 28 deaths, many in aged care homes.

(Photograph:AFP)