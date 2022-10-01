International Coffee Day 2022: 7 most expensive coffees in the world

International Coffee Day is observed every year across the world on October 1. Coffee is one of the most loved beverages in the world, for many their day does not begin without that cup of coffee be it a cappuccino, latte, espresso or hundreds of different flavours and combinations that are made with coffee.

Every year this day is celebrated to recognise the millions of people involved in the process from the farmers, roasters, baristas and coffee shop owners. It was in March 2014 that the International Coffee Organisation (ICO) and its member states first decided to observe this day.

Previously, there were national coffee days throughout the year, but today was created as a single day for celebration for coffee lovers around the world. Notably, the ICO is a collaboration of several governments across the world that import and export coffee and discuss issues faced by the industry. They reportedly represent 98% of the world’s coffee production and 67% of coffee consumption.

