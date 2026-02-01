/Interim budget vs Union budget: What is the difference and why does it matter in 2026?

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget for the 2026-27 financial year in the Lok Sabha today during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, with proceedings scheduled to begin at 11am. This will be her ninth consecutive Union Budget. On Thursday, she tabled the Economic Survey, setting the context for the government’s economic priorities. With expectations centred on job creation, agriculture, inclusive manufacturing and digital growth, the Budget will shape tax policy, public spending and market sentiment. It also renews a familiar question: how does a full Union Budget differ from an interim Budget, and why does that distinction matter?

