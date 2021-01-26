Interesting facts about India's annual Republic Day celebrations

The parade is held annually at Rajpath. But this was not always tehcase, From 1950 to 1954, the parade took place at Irwin Stadium (now known as National Stadium), Red Fort, and Ramleela Maidan. Since 1955, Rajpath has remained the permanent venue for the annual parade.
Parade honours brave Indian soldiers
The parade honours members of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, police forces, along with paramilitary forces for the protection they offer to the nation. Different arms of the forces display latest weaponry, aircraft, and gadgets during the parade.
In honour of the Constitution
Indian Constitution came into effect on 26 January. Considered the longest constitution in the world, it consists of 448 articles. Dr BR Ambedkar took almost 3 years to draft the Constitution.
Celebrations last for 3 days
Republic Day celebrations go on for three days. At the end on January 29, "Beating Retreat" ceremony is held. It is a ceremony dating back to England in 17th century, and was initially used to recall patrolling units to the castle.
Who was the first guest of honour and chief guest?
Indonesia's President Sukarno was the first Guest of Honour at India' Republic Day celebrations in 1950. The first Chief Guest in 1955 was the first Governor-General of Pakistan - Malik Ghulam Mohammed.