Interesting facts about India's annual Republic Day celebrations

On January 26 every year, India celebrates Republic Day in honour of the implementation of the Constitution of India on this day in 1950. Here are a few lesser-known facts about the important holiday

Rajpath was not always the venue

The parade is held annually at Rajpath. But this was not always tehcase, From 1950 to 1954, the parade took place at Irwin Stadium (now known as National Stadium), Red Fort, and Ramleela Maidan. Since 1955, Rajpath has remained the permanent venue for the annual parade.

