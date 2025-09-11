/Instagram addiction? Why Nepal’s Gen Z never protested on unemployment but organised a revolution to protect social media

Published: Sep 11, 2025, 15:41 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 15:41 IST
Nepal’s unemployment crisis is not new
Youth unemployment in Nepal has hovered above 20 per cent for years. Many graduates either migrate abroad or remain underemployed in informal jobs. Despite this long-standing problem, large-scale youth protests demanding jobs or economic reforms never gained traction.
The September 2025 social media ban
In early September, the Nepalese government blocked 26 social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, X, and LinkedIn. The official reason cited was “national security” and failure of companies to register locally. For Nepal’s Gen Z, this was seen as a direct attack on their daily lives and livelihoods.
Digital spaces vs. economic struggles
For Gen Z, digital platforms are more than entertainment, they are tools for connection, activism, freelancing, and small businesses. The ban immediately disrupted these networks. Unlike the slow burn of unemployment, the ban had an instant, visible effect, mobilising young people to protest en masse.
Why jobs never triggered similar outrage
High unemployment has long been treated as a structural issue, with families relying heavily on remittances (nearly 23 per cent of Nepal’s GDP). Many young people migrate to Gulf countries, Malaysia, or India instead of fighting the government. Social media, on the other hand, is something they felt directly stripped from their hands, sparking a sense of urgency.
Protests erupt over “digital freedom”
Thousands of young people hit the streets of Kathmandu and other cities. For the first time, social media became the centre of a political uprising. At least 19 protesters were killed and hundreds injured as clashes with security forces intensified.
The generational shift in priorities
Older generations in Nepal traditionally saw stability and migration as solutions to economic issues. Gen Z, however, defines empowerment through online presence, content creation, and connectivity. Protecting social media was seen as protecting their identity, status, and opportunities.
Long-term implications
While the protests highlight a shift in values, they also expose a gap: Nepal’s Gen Z is ready to defend digital freedoms but less organised on economic reforms. This could leave the unemployment crisis unresolved, with deeper financial struggles ahead if structural changes aren’t addressed.