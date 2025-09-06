LOGIN
Inspector Zende to The Serpent: Movies and shows based on Charles Sobhraj

Published: Sep 06, 2025, 22:20 IST

Charles Sobhraj, known as the Bikini Killer and the Serpent for his ability to avoid detection by authorities after committing murders. His criminal activities became well-known and became the subject of several shows and movies. 

Movies and Shows Inspired on the Life History of Charles Sobhraj
From being a conman to a scandalous serial killer, Sobhraj's complex life has evolved a lot, gaining a lot of fame in the meantime. Garnering attention, it gave people more insight into his life through movies and shows.

The Serpent
Streaming on: Netflix

The most popular adaptation among the people, The Serpent, was released in 2021. The show revolves around the crimes Charles Sobhraj committed in his real life. Magnificent actor Tahar Rahim played the role of Charles Sobhraj in the series, along with Jenna Coleman. The drama is all about Charles' run and catch game, which includes robbing, murdering young tourists, and then traveling the world with the stolen passports and stolen gems.

Black Warrant
Steaming on: Netflix

The Tihar Jail experience-based show was also a reflection on the life story of Charles Sobhraj. A real incident story, Black Warrant, is about the early experience of the prisoners in Tihar Jail. Charles Sobhraj was also one of them, portrayed himself as a calm, charming, and calculating prisoner who influenced the guards and convinced them.

Main Aur Charles
Streaming on: JioHostar

Main Aur Charles is a detailed description of his dark deeds done on people, told from the viewpoint of a police officer, who is determined to catch him by hook or crook.

Inspector Zende
Streaming on: Netflix

The character of Charles Sobhraj in the movie Inspector Zende is of a clever and genius murderer named Carl Bhojraj, a Bikini Killer, played by Jim Sarbh. It is based on the real-life story of Madhukar Zende, the Mumbai police officer who had arrested Charles Sobhraj after his escape from Tihar jail.

