/Inspector Zende to The Serpent: Movies and shows based on Charles Sobhraj

Streaming on: Netflix

The most popular adaptation among the people, The Serpent, was released in 2021. The show revolves around the crimes Charles Sobhraj committed in his real life. Magnificent actor Tahar Rahim played the role of Charles Sobhraj in the series, along with Jenna Coleman. The drama is all about Charles' run and catch game, which includes robbing, murdering young tourists, and then traveling the world with the stolen passports and stolen gems.