/Inside world’s deadliest ‘vacuum bombs’: How thermobaric weapons create hottest, longest blasts in war

No specific international treaty explicitly bans thermobaric weapons. Their legality is instead judged under general principles of international humanitarian law, including distinction, proportionality and the prohibition of unnecessary suffering. Existing treaties such as the Geneva Conventions and the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons do not directly address thermobaric arms, leaving a grey area that continues to be debated among legal scholars and defence experts. In 2003, the United States tested a massive 9,800 kg explosive, GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) nicknamed the ‘Mother of All Bombs.” Four years later, Russia unveiled its own version, the ’Father of All Bombs', which produced a blast equivalent to 44 tonnes of TNT. This made it the most powerful non-nuclear explosive ever created.