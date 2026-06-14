/Inside Évian: The Alpine town hosting the world's most powerful leaders during 52nd G7 Summit

Security officials announced preparations for a large protest expected to draw around 50,000 people on Sunday. As part of the security measures, authorities will close or closely monitor 27 border crossings between France and Switzerland starting Friday evening. To maintain security during the three-day summit of G7 leaders, from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, along with representatives of the European Union, Switzerland has deployed 4,000 soldiers within its territory. Meanwhile, France said it will deploy 8,000 police officers for the summit, which begins on Monday in Evian.