/Inside TMC MP Mahua Moitra and Pinaki Misra's Germany wedding - see pics

Published: Jun 05, 2025, 22:39 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 22:49 IST
The couple exchanged vows in Berlin, Germany, in the presence of close friends and family. Sharing the news of her marriage, Moitra posted a photo on her X handle and wrote, ''Thank you everyone for the love and good wishes!! So grateful.''
Mahua Moitra is married!
Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Mahua Moitra tied the knot with senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Pinaki Misra in an intimate wedding ceremony on June 5.
The Beginning
Pink Hues
For the day wedding, the couple were dressed in pastel shades. Moitra wore the custom Parigul sari with beautiful meenakari work by Raw mango. Meanwhile, her husband and politician Pinaki Misra wore a white kurta pyjama set with a custom quilted bundi of a pale pink handwoven silk.
Mahua Moitra's Elegance
For her special day, Moitra chose a saree customised by a renowned designer. According to details shared by the designer, it was the Varanasi silk brocade saree, woven with real zari and pale pink silk, which she paired with the pale pink Gulshera blouse in silk satin. The parliamentarian accessorised her look with gold jewellery, a maang teeka, and bangles. She kept her makeup simple and styled her hair in a half-up, half-down look.