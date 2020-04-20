Inside the world's biggest lockdown: India remains shut and wary!

With COVID-19 cases climbing to 17265 in India and the death toll standing at 543, the country has extended its lockdown till May 3 in a bid to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
Let's take a look at it:
COVID-19 is driving innovation in the country. While it is ravaging the entire world, India is securing itself the distinction of developing a disinfection gateway -- for decontamination of people.
The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCIMST) in Kerala developed a 'Disinfection Gateway' -- a portable booth, equipped with a system for generating hydrogen peroxide mist and UV-based decontamination facility.
(Photograph:PTI)