Inside the world's biggest lockdown: India remains shut and wary!

With COVID-19 cases climbing to 17265 in India and the death toll standing at 543, the country has extended its lockdown till May 3 in a bid to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Let's take a look at it:

Testing

Doctors wearing protective gears are conducting tests for the virus by taking a swabs from myriad people as samples. These tests are specifically being conducted in 170 hotspot districts which have been identified by health ministry of the country.

 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Innovations

COVID-19 is driving innovation in the country. While it is ravaging the entire world, India is securing itself the distinction of developing a disinfection gateway -- for decontamination of people.

The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCIMST) in Kerala developed a 'Disinfection Gateway' -- a portable booth, equipped with a system for generating hydrogen peroxide mist and UV-based decontamination facility. 

(Photograph:PTI)

Monuments

Iconic Indian monuments lit up on Saturday to express solidarity with 'corona warriors' which includes medical personnels, police and sanitation workers who are leaving no stone unturned to save billions of lives.

(Photograph:Others)

Indian Railways

Indian trains are being used as mobile hospitals to quarantine those who have been diagnosed with the features of COVID-19.

Indian railways has completely shut all of its services after 167 years.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Graffiti

Indian graffiti artists are expressing their creativity by painting graffitis on the wall to portray the importance of wearing masks and social distancing along with applauding the healthcare professionals.

 

(Photograph:AFP)

Deserted roads

The restrictions imposed on inter-city and inter-state travel have resulted into empty streets and roads. But they have also given residents something they have not experienced in years: clean air.

 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Topics