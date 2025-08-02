/Inside the world’s 6 deadliest nuclear submarines ever built

Silent, unseen and almost unstoppable, nuclear submarines remain the most formidable weapons at sea. Beyond sheer firepower, these steel leviathans hide beneath the ocean for months, ready to unleash destruction on command. From Soviet giants built to lurk under Arctic ice to precision-engineered Western vessels bristling with missiles, the world’s deadliest submarines reflect decades of secret innovation, strategic rivalry and raw deterrence. This is a look inside six of the most dangerous nuclear submarines ever to patrol the deep, and why they still cast such a long shadow over global security.

