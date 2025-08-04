/Inside the USS Virginia-class Block V: The advanced submarine with a gym, fresh bread and SEAL facilities

Beyond sonar arrays and missile tubes, these submarines carry unexpected features: from an on-board gym to the smell of fresh bread, and specially designed spaces to support elite Navy SEAL teams.
The Virginia-class Block V submarines represent one of the most significant steps forward in undersea warfare. While the outside profile remains familiar, it is the hidden interior, where sailors live and train for months at a time, that reveals just how far modern military engineering has come. Beyond sonar arrays and missile tubes, these submarines carry unexpected features: from an on-board gym to the smell of fresh bread, and specially designed spaces to support elite Navy SEAL teams.
Block V is an upgrade to the existing Virginia-class, stretching the hull by about 84 feet and increasing displacement from around 7,800 to roughly 10,200 tonnes. The addition of the Virginia Payload Module means each Block V can carry 28 extra Tomahawk cruise missiles, doubling its strike power. Yet the mission remains the same: covert intelligence gathering, precision strikes, and deploying special operations forces deep inside hostile territory.
The Virginia-class Block V also brings upgrades beyond strike capacity and habitability. It includes advanced sonar arrays for detecting threats at greater ranges, a fly-by-wire ship control system for precise manoeuvring in shallower waters, and modular electronics bays designed for future upgrades. Together, these features ensure the submarine remains adaptable against evolving threats, combining modern digital systems with proven stealth to keep it at the forefront of undersea warfare.
What surprises many outside the naval world is how these submarines quietly prioritise crew morale. Among the most talked-about comforts is the on-board bakery. Submariners can enjoy fresh-baked bread daily, a small but significant boost to life on 90-day deployments under the waves. In a world without daylight, fresh food becomes more than nutrition; it becomes a daily anchor to routine and normality.
Keeping fit on a submarine is essential, not optional. Block V submarines feature a compact yet well-equipped gym area, with stationary bicycles, rowing machines, and free weights. Space is tight, but sailors train daily to stay physically ready, manage stress, and maintain the stamina required for emergencies. In the confines of a submarine, fitness becomes part of discipline and survival.
Beyond the missile load, Block V has been designed from the keel up to support America’s Naval Special Warfare community. It features lock-out chambers allowing SEALs to exit the submarine underwater, dedicated spaces to store diver propulsion vehicles, and reconfigurable areas that can serve as mission-planning rooms. This focus on special operations means the submarine is not only an attack platform but a discreet gateway for covert missions.
Life on board remains defined by discipline, routine, and silence. Block V retains the quieting technologies of earlier Virginias, including advanced anechoic coatings and pump-jet propulsion. Living quarters are still small: sailors share bunks, and personal space is limited. Yet upgrades in lighting, improved air systems, and better climate control have made deployments slightly less austere than on previous generations.
While the headlines focus on missile capacity and stealth, it is these human-centred innovations, fresh bread, a gym, and facilities for SEALs, that quietly illustrate how modern submarines balance warfighting power with the daily life of the crew who must operate, and if necessary, fight, far from the surface.