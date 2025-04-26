'Inside the obsession': Why DLF Camellias rules Gurgaon’s elite

Source: DLF

1 /7

The DLF Camellias has firmly established itself as the most sought-after address for India’s wealthiest. However, it has come under fresh scrutiny after SEBI accused Gensol Engineering promoters Anmol and Puneet Singh Jaggi of misusing company funds to purchase an apartment in the ultra-luxury project. As controversy brews, the spotlight turns to why Camellias continues to be the most sought-after address for India’s wealthiest — offering more than just a home, but an entry into a powerful, high-value network.