'Inside the obsession': Why DLF Camellias rules Gurgaon’s elite

The DLF Camellias has firmly established itself as the most sought-after address for India’s wealthiest. However, it has come under fresh scrutiny after SEBI accused Gensol Engineering promoters Anmol and Puneet Singh Jaggi of misusing company funds to purchase an apartment in the ultra-luxury project. As controversy brews, the spotlight turns to why Camellias continues to be the most sought-after address for India’s wealthiest — offering more than just a home, but an entry into a powerful, high-value network.
Located on Golf Course Road in Gurugram, DLF Camellias has become a symbol of power and prestige. Once the domain of Lutyens' Delhi, the centre of influence has visibly shifted, with Camellias now commanding a strong pull among India’s startup founders, industrialists, and celebrities.
Camellias is not merely a residential complex but a curated community. Residents share more than an address — they share influence. Clubhouses, golf courses, and lounges offer natural networking grounds where business and social capital grow side-by-side.
Featuring 429 residences spread across large 4, 5, and 6 BHK layouts, Camellias prioritises privacy and exclusivity. Few homes per floor, expansive decks, and views of the Aravallis enhance its appeal among buyers seeking not just luxury but solitude and security.
Beyond private residences, the project also offers top-tier amenities including a nine-hole golf course, wellness centres, fine dining, and spa facilities. The fully managed services add another layer of convenience for a clientele accustomed to high standards.
Apartments at Camellias start at around Rs 70 crore, automatically filtering its residents to the highest financial tier. The location, premium build quality, and the scarcity of similar developments in the nearby areas have ensured steady demand and price escalation.
Post-pandemic, ultra-luxury real estate has evolved into a serious investment class in the Indian market. Limited inventory, DLF’s promising and strong brand equity, and rising aspirational demand have made Camellias a preferred choice for Delhi and Delhi-NCR’s wealthy. For buyers, Camellias is less about features and more about signalling arrival. It is rarely a first luxury home, but almost always a personal milestone.