/Inside the F-16 Club: Top 5 countries with the most F-16 fighter jets — No 3 will surprise you

Israel maintains 224 F-16s equipped with customised systems for air defence, ground strikes, and reconnaissance, making it one of the top 3rd nations in the world to have them. The Israeli Air Force’s experience in combat, combined with indigenous upgrades, makes its F-16 units among the most capable and battle-tested globally, underpinning national security and strategic deterrence. As per the defence analysts, the F-16s are far superior to those flown by other countries in the region of Israel because of the extensive upgrade and modifications made by Tel Aviv over the years, along with the standout technology being the advanced avionics suite.