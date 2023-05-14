Inside Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's dreamy engagement ceremony - see pics

| Updated: May 14, 2023, 03:23 PM IST

Actress Parineeti Chopra and Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha got engaged on Saturday. The ceremony was organised in New Delhi's Kapurthala House and was a low-key affair with only family and friends in attendance. The grand event was attended by some of the most prominent Bollywood personalities and politicians.



The beginning !

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha made their love official after their engagement. The Ishaqzaade actress shared set of beautiful photos of them on her social media handle and wrote, ''Everything I prayed for .. I said yes! 💍 ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਮਿਹਰ ਕਰਨ।.''

Big sister!

Soon after Parineeti made her love finally official, her sister Priyanka Chopra also wished the couple. Sharing some inside pictures from the ceremony, the actress wrote, ''Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families❤️ so fun to catch up with the fam!'' The Citadel star was dressed up to the nines for the occasion. The actress, who arrived from the US in the morning, showed up in the parrot green saree with ruffled detailing paired with the corset top. She topped her look with diamond necklaces and bracelets.

CM in attendence

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and CM of the Indian state of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann arrived to bless the couple with their whole family. In the picture, Arvind Kejriwal and his wife is posing with the newly engaged couple.

Traditional ceremony

AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra got engaged in a traditional Punjabi ceremony at Kapurthala House, Connaught Place, Delhi. The ceremony started around 5:00 p.m. with a Sukhmani Sahib Path. In the picture, the couple are listening to Gurbani.

Adorable moment!

Several photos and videos of Parineeti made her love official on her Instagram, several photos and videos from the ceremony started doing the rounds on social media. Out of many, one video of the newly-engaged couple from the ceremony has taken the internet by storm. The adorable clip shows the couple enjoying the song ''Ve Maahi'' from her film Kesari, co-starring Akshay Kumar.

All about celebrations!

Mika Singh was among the few celebrities' guest at the engagement party and he set the mood of the night with his peppy and high beat songs. In the videos and photos, Milka can be seen grooving with the newly engaged couple.

One with the Fam!

Priyanka Chopra had a great time with his family at cousin Parineeti Chopra's engagement ceremony that was organised in New Delhi, India. On Saturday, Priyanka treated fans with a bunch of photos from the night. In the picture, she's posing with her brother, uncle and other family members. She also shared a picture of Parineeti's mother Reena and father Pawan on her Instagram stories and wrote, ''Proud parent of the bride.''

