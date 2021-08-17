Inside pictures of plane at Kabul airport as Afghans battle to flee Taliban rule

Desperate Afghans trying to clamber onto a US military plane could haunt the Biden administration just as a photograph of people scrambling to get on a helicopter in Saigon in 1975

'We gave them every chance to determine their own future'

Afghans inside a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport. After a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war, thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the Taliban.

In his first public appearance since the militant organisation seized control of Kabul, President Biden admitted the Taliban advance had unfolded more quickly than expected.

However, the US president said he said American troops could not defend a nation whose leaders "gave up and fled", as did President Ashraf Ghani.

"We gave them every chance to determine their own future. We could not provide them with the will to fight for that future," Biden said in his address at the White House.

"American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves."

(Photograph:AFP)