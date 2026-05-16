/Inside Iran's crackdown at home: Women arrested, protesters executed amid the war

The January 2026 uprising was one of the largest waves of civil unrest in Iran since the 2019 November protests. Triggered by economic collapse, fuel shortages, and rage at government corruption, the protests spread from provincial cities to Tehran within days. The IRGC and Basij militia responded with live ammunition, killing dozens and arresting thousands. The uprising was still ongoing when the US-Israel air campaign began in February — and the regime has since used wartime powers to conduct mass trials of those arrested during that turbulent period.