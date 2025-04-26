Inside India’s deadliest forces: Decoding the fearsome reputation of MARCOS and NSG commandos

India’s MARCOS (Marine Commandos) and NSG (National Security Guard) are among the most elite special forces units in the country. While MARCOS operate mainly in maritime and amphibious operations, the NSG specialises in counter-terrorism, hostage rescue, and high-risk security operations.
Both forces are known for their extremely rigorous selection processes. For MARCOS, the attrition rate is over 80%, with a three-day-long “Hell Week” designed to test physical and mental limits. NSG recruits are handpicked from the Indian Army and paramilitary forces, followed by psychological assessments and advanced physical endurance tests.
MARCOS undergo training in jungle warfare, parachute jumps, diving, and demolition. They are also trained in techniques from foreign forces like the US Navy SEALs. NSG commandos train at Manesar and practice room intervention drills, explosive handling, and urban warfare simulation under live-fire conditions.
MARCOS operate with high-tech gear for underwater assault, using mini-submarines, rebreathers, and suppressed weapons. NSG commandos, known as "Black Cats," are trained for rapid response — expected to neutralise threats within minutes of deployment.
Both forces use advanced weaponry like the SIG Sauer rifles, Glock pistols, and MP5 submachine guns. MARCOS also use specialised naval equipment, while NSG are equipped with thermal imaging scopes, breaching tools, and armoured vehicles like the 'Sherpa'.
NSG played a critical role in neutralising terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. MARCOS have successfully conducted anti-piracy and counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir and along the Indian coastline.
The skull badge of MARCOS and the all-black uniform of NSG symbolise elite combat readiness. Their presence is a deterrent — designed not just to fight but to dominate high-stakes combat situations.