Inside high-security Swiss lab tasked to stop next pandemic

WHO's BioHub programme

The WHO's BioHub programme was, in part, born of frustration over the hurdles researchers faced in getting samples of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, first detected in China, to understand its dangers and develop tools to fight it.

But just over a year later, scientists involved in the effort have encountered hurdles.

These include securing guarantees needed to accept coronavirus variant samples from several countries, the first phase of the project. Some of the world's biggest countries might not cooperate.

And there is no mechanism yet to share samples for developing vaccines, treatments or tests without running afoul of intellectual property protections.

