/Inside F-15IA: What makes Israel’s new fighter jets unique? Know capacity, speed & range

One of the most distinct features of the F-15IA is its massive carrying capacity, which far exceeds that of stealth fighters like the F-35. It is designed as a "missile truck" capable of ferrying over 13,300 kg (29,500 lbs) of munitions. This allows it to carry outsized weaponry and large-volume missile barrages that are physically too big to fit in internal stealth bays. It is also capable of speeds up to Mach 2.5 with a high payload capacity of roughly 13,381 kg.