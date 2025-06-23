LOGIN
Inside B-2 Bomber: What it’s like to fly the world’s most secretive aircraft

Published: Jun 23, 2025, 15:18 IST

An Elite Assignment
(Photograph:Northrop Grumman)

An Elite Assignment

Flying the B-2 Spirit is one of the most exclusive jobs in the US Air Force. Only a small number of pilots are selected for this role, after years of experience on other aircraft and passing intense security checks.

A Stealth Mission Begins
(Photograph:Reddit)

A Stealth Mission Begins

Pilots board the B-2 through an access hatch beneath the fuselage. Once inside, they sit in a two-seat cockpit filled with advanced digital controls — a mix of traditional flight instruments and classified stealth technologies.

The View From the Cockpit
(Photograph:WikiCommons | On Right: Former US Vice President Dick Cheney)

The View From the Cockpit

Unlike many other bombers, the B-2 offers limited outward visibility. Its cockpit is designed for long-haul stealth missions, where external observation is minimal. Pilots rely heavily on their sensors and avionics, rather than visual cues.

Endurance and Focus
(Photograph:WikiCommons)

Endurance and Focus

A single B-2 mission can last over 40 hours without landing, thanks to mid-air refuelling. Pilots often wear flight suits designed for extreme comfort and even use adult diapers during missions, since there is no onboard restroom.

Managing Stealth
(Photograph:Air Force Museum)

Managing Stealth

Throughout the flight, pilots continuously monitor the B-2’s stealth profile — managing speed, altitude, and systems to minimise radar detection. One of the pilot’s main roles is to ensure the aircraft remains invisible to enemy defences.

A Heavy Responsibility
(Photograph:Air Force Museum)

A Heavy Responsibility

The B-2 carries both conventional and nuclear payloads. Pilots undergo special training for nuclear protocols and follow strict procedures during missions. Every action in the cockpit is highly regulated and double-checked.

A Rare Experience
(Photograph:Northrup Grumman)

A Rare Experience

With only 20 operational B-2s in existence, flying this aircraft is a career highlight for any Air Force pilot. The sense of history, secrecy, and global responsibility that comes with each mission makes the experience unlike any other in military aviation.

