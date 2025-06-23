/Inside B-2 Bomber: What it’s like to fly the world’s most secretive aircraft

Unlike many other bombers, the B-2 offers limited outward visibility. Its cockpit is designed for long-haul stealth missions, where external observation is minimal. Pilots rely heavily on their sensors and avionics, rather than visual cues.
Flying the B-2 Spirit is one of the most exclusive jobs in the US Air Force. Only a small number of pilots are selected for this role, after years of experience on other aircraft and passing intense security checks.
Pilots board the B-2 through an access hatch beneath the fuselage. Once inside, they sit in a two-seat cockpit filled with advanced digital controls — a mix of traditional flight instruments and classified stealth technologies.
A single B-2 mission can last over 40 hours without landing, thanks to mid-air refuelling. Pilots often wear flight suits designed for extreme comfort and even use adult diapers during missions, since there is no onboard restroom.
Throughout the flight, pilots continuously monitor the B-2’s stealth profile — managing speed, altitude, and systems to minimise radar detection. One of the pilot’s main roles is to ensure the aircraft remains invisible to enemy defences.
The B-2 carries both conventional and nuclear payloads. Pilots undergo special training for nuclear protocols and follow strict procedures during missions. Every action in the cockpit is highly regulated and double-checked.
With only 20 operational B-2s in existence, flying this aircraft is a career highlight for any Air Force pilot. The sense of history, secrecy, and global responsibility that comes with each mission makes the experience unlike any other in military aviation.