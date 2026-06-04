/Angelina Jolie’s tattoo collection: The hidden meanings behind her Buddhist art, Bengal Tiger, and other iconic ink

Years after creating a buzz with her Bengal tiger tattoo, Jolie got another large tattoo inked on her back. It features an iconic collection of Sak Yant, also known as sacred Thai tattoos. Created using traditional manual needle methods, the back tattoos are a curated collection of intricate designs. They represent her spiritual journey, her connection to her children, and her personal beliefs. The pieces were not made in one day but were mastered over the years by professional tattoo artists.

The five lines on the left indicate five magical spells, which help in luck, virtue, wealth, and business success. On the right, the diamond armour highlights the power of the virtues of Buddha. They are being made to be protected from bad times and failure in life.

At the top centre, rumouredly, it is Sak Yant Phutson, which holds a meaning of having great mercy towards yourself and others. The middle tattoo consists of two Sak Yants. This is used to remind a person to remain true to their spiritual path.