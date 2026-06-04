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Angelina Jolie’s tattoo collection: The hidden meanings behind her Buddhist art, Bengal Tiger, and other iconic ink

Vanshika Raghav
Authored By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jun 04, 2026, 21:07 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2026, 21:07 IST

While some people get tattoos as a fashion statement or under peer pressure, Angelina Jolie chooses body art that holds great meaning to her life. Scroll to look at some of her most viral and unique tattoos.

Angelina Jolie's tattoos and their meanings
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(Photograph: AFP)

Angelina Jolie's tattoos and their meanings

While tattoos have become a popular fashion statement for many, some still carry deep personal meaning. Angelina Jolie is one such example. The actress has nearly twenty tattoos, each representing a significant moment, belief, or experience in her life journey. Take a look at some of her most iconic and most talked-about tattoos and the stories behind them.

Bengal tiger
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(Photograph: AFP)

Bengal tiger

In 2004, Angelina Jolie inked a prominent Bengal tiger tattoo. Reportedly, it is a 12-inch-long piece of art, which she got on her lower back. The actress had to hold still for 2 hours as it was inked by a hand-tapped method and done with a traditional Thai needle. It is believed that the tattoo of a tiger looking back represents power. The session was reportedly performed under ancient Buddhist chanting, which is performed to remove bad karma and take the brunt of bad luck.

Geographical coordinated tattoo
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(Photograph: AFP)

Geographical coordinated tattoo

You must have noticed some numbers and geographical degrees on Angelina Jolie's arm. This is not a usual tattoo idea and it holds a big meaning. These famous geographical coordinates feature lines of latitude and longitude that trace the birthplaces of her six children, as well as the birthplace of her former husband, Brad Pitt.

Sak Yant back tattoo
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(Photograph: AFP)

Sak Yant back tattoo

Years after creating a buzz with her Bengal tiger tattoo, Jolie got another large tattoo inked on her back. It features an iconic collection of Sak Yant, also known as sacred Thai tattoos. Created using traditional manual needle methods, the back tattoos are a curated collection of intricate designs. They represent her spiritual journey, her connection to her children, and her personal beliefs. The pieces were not made in one day but were mastered over the years by professional tattoo artists.

The five lines on the left indicate five magical spells, which help in luck, virtue, wealth, and business success. On the right, the diamond armour highlights the power of the virtues of Buddha. They are being made to be protected from bad times and failure in life.

At the top centre, rumouredly, it is Sak Yant Phutson, which holds a meaning of having great mercy towards yourself and others. The middle tattoo consists of two Sak Yants. This is used to remind a person to remain true to their spiritual path.

Mysterious finger tattoo
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(Photograph: AFP)

Mysterious finger tattoo

The Academy Award winner also made headlines with her mystery finger tattoo, which features two distinct geometric daggers inside the middle fingers of both hands. They were done by celebrity tattoo artist Mr K. While fans couldn’t stop linking it to her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, the tattoo artist himself took to social media and broke the silence, explaining the meaning behind it. He stated that these tattoos represent two daggers in a geometric, abstract representation of weapons piercing the skin.

'Know your rights'
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(Photograph: AFP)

'Know your rights'

Her "Know Your Rights" tattoo, inked in bold Gothic lettering on the back of her neck, is rumoured to be a direct tribute to her humanitarian work. It is also said that she got this because of a direct reference to her favourite song by the punk rock band, The Clash.

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