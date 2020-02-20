Inside Air Force One - America's most famous plane used by US Presidents

Despite being America's most famous plane, not many have seen the interiors of the Air Force One.
Let's look at a few rooms in which US Presidents work when travelling in the Air Force One.
The most important spaces aboard Air Force One are located near the president's entrance in the front of the plane, such as the President's private office. Upgrades were made to it after the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, so that the US President can address the nation from the skies.
(Photograph:Others)