INS Visakhapatnam: India's first stealth guided missile destroyer to be commissioned

Visakhapatnam is amongst the largest destroyers constructed in India. The ship is a potent platform capable of undertaking multifarious tasks.

Stealth guided missile destroyer

November would be a landmark month for the Indian Navy with the commissioning of ‘Visakhapatnam’, the first stealth guided-missile destroyer ship of Project 15B in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh on Nov 21.

Visakhapatnam has been constructed using indigenous steel DMR 249A and is amongst the largest destroyers constructed in India with an overall length of 163m and displacement of over 7400 tons.

The ship has a significant indigenous content of approximately 75 per cent. The ship is a potent platform capable of undertaking multifarious tasks and missions spanning the full spectrum of maritime warfare.

