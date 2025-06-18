Published: Jun 18, 2025, 16:35 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 16:40 IST
On Wednesday (June 18), INS Arnala, the first of the Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, was commissioned into the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy.
(Photograph:Credit: @indiannavy)
INS Arnala commissioned
On Wednesday (June 18), INS Arnala, the first of the Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, was commissioned into the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy. This was done in the presence of General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defence Staff, at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam.
(Photograph:Credit: @indiannavy)
INS Arnala: 1st of its kind
It’s the first of sixteen indigenously built Anti-Submarine Shallow Water Craft packed with state-of-the-art ASW weapons and sensor suite.
(Photograph:Credit: @indiannavy)
Grand ceremony for INS Arnala
The ceremony was hosted by the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command and attended by senior naval officials, distinguished civilian dignitaries, ex-Commanding Officers of erstwhile Arnala, guests, and representatives from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) and Larsen & Toubro Shipbuilding.
(Photograph:Credit: @PRO_Vizag)
77-meter-long warship
Designed for a broad range of Anti-Submarine operations, INS Arnala is equipped to conduct Sub-Surface Surveillance and Interdiction, search and rescue Missions, and Low-Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO). This 77-meter-long warship, with a gross tonnage of over 1490 tonnes, is the largest Indian Naval warship to be propelled by a diesel engine-waterjet combination.