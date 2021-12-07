Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano destroys homes; death toll climbs to 34

Rescuers have been battling dangerous conditions after Mount Semeru's deadly eruption, searching for survivors and bodies in the volcanic debris

Indonesia's Mount Semeru

The death toll from the eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano rose to 34 on Tuesday, the national disaster agency said, as aid was rushed to the affected region.

The biggest mountain on the island of Java on Saturday ejected a mushroom of volcanic ash high into the sky and rained hot mud as thousands of panicked people fled their homes.

(Photograph:AFP)