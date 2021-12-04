Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts; 1 dead, several evacuated

Mount Semeru erupts

Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupted on Saturday, spewing out a tower of smoke and ash that plunged local communities into darkness and forced thousands of nearby residents to flee.

The eruption killed at least one person, leaving dozens with burns and forcing thousands of nearby residents to flee.

Two other people were reported missing and eight were trapped in debris, authorities said.

More than 300 families with children took shelter in badly hit Curah Kerobokan village in Lumajang in East Java after their houses were destroyed by volcanic ash and lava.

(Photograph:AFP)