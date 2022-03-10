Indonesia's Mount Merapi unleashes a torrent of hot clouds, hundreds flee from their homes

Indonesia's Mount Merapi unleashed a torrent of hot clouds, turning the sky a fiery red, as molten lava flowed down its slopes on Thursday with the eruption forcing over 250 people to flee their homes, authorities said.

One of the most active volcanoes in the world

The volcano, which is one of the most active in the world, erupted multiple times overnight, spewing gas, volcanic ash and rocks that flowed over five kilometres down its slopes, the head of Indonesia's National Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency said.

"Due to the avalanches of hot clouds and ash, 253 people took shelter," Abdul Muhari said in a statement.

(Photograph:Reuters)